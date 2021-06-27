In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
ICYMI June 26

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

new franklin shake shack
photo by Donna Vissman

1Exclusive: Shake Shack Opening Details

Shake Shack is thrilled to announce its third location in Tennessee opening on Monday, June 28 at 11 AM at the new McEwen Northside development located in the heart of Cool Springs. Read More

WeGoNashville
photo from WeGoNashville Facebook

2Amazon to Develop 800 Affordable Housing Homes in Nashville Area

Amazon announced a commitment of $75 million in below-market capital for developers to create 800 affordable homes in the Nashville area near WeGo high-capacity transit corridors. Read More

Daddy Rack Whiskey
photo from Daddy Rack Whiskey Facebook

3Columbia Based Daddy Rack Tennessee Whiskey Brings Home the Silver

Competing against 3,500 other spirits from all corners of the world in one of the most prestigious spirits competitions, the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), Daddy Rack Tennessee Straight Whiskey based in Columbia announced that it brought home the SILVER award for Tennessee Whiskey. Read more

Hatcher Dairy Farm
photo from Hatcher Dairy Farm

4Hatcher Family Dairy Farm to be Featured on National Geographic

The College Grove dairy farm will be the subject of a new docuseries. Read More

Everything Coming to Disney Plus in July 2021 ws

5Everything Coming to Disney Plus in July 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2021. Read More

fireworks

611 Fireworks Displays Across Middle Tennessee

Here are 11 in-person fireworks displays taking place across Middle Tennessee. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

7Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More

Oak Franklin
photo by Oak Nashville -Franklin Location

8Oak Nashville Closes Franklin Location

Oak Nashville has closed its Franklin location. Read More

Brightstone new location

9BrightStone Moves Dirt for Land of Dreams

On 140 acres of pastoral Williamson County land, including a gorgeous hillside overlooking two lakes, 120 individuals who have intellectual and developmental challenges will have the opportunity to live and grow. Read More

Bristol Caverns
Photo – Bristol Caverns Facebook Page

1010 Tennessee Caves to Visit

A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family. Read More

