In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Shake Shack is thrilled to announce its third location in Tennessee opening on Monday, June 28 at 11 AM at the new McEwen Northside development located in the heart of Cool Springs. Read More
Amazon announced a commitment of $75 million in below-market capital for developers to create 800 affordable homes in the Nashville area near WeGo high-capacity transit corridors. Read More
Competing against 3,500 other spirits from all corners of the world in one of the most prestigious spirits competitions, the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), Daddy Rack Tennessee Straight Whiskey based in Columbia announced that it brought home the SILVER award for Tennessee Whiskey. Read more
The College Grove dairy farm will be the subject of a new docuseries. Read More
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2021. Read More
Here are 11 in-person fireworks displays taking place across Middle Tennessee. Read More
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More
Oak Nashville has closed its Franklin location. Read More
On 140 acres of pastoral Williamson County land, including a gorgeous hillside overlooking two lakes, 120 individuals who have intellectual and developmental challenges will have the opportunity to live and grow. Read More
A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family. Read More