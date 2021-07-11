In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Will Cherry, a Franklin High School student, has died after an ATV accident. Read More
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held a grand opening celebration of the newly renovated LeHew Mansion to house Williamson Inc.’s Center for Innovation on the grounds of the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. Read more
It’s not often you see Dolly Parton out in the community shopping. Last week, she was spotted shopping in Nolensville. Read More
As the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, readies for the upcoming 37th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon, many of downtown Franklin’s retailers and merchants are also gearing up for the big weekend. Read More
Thompson’s Station teen, Elijah Browning, will appear in the semi-finals of American Ninja Warrior Season 13 on Monday, July 19th. Read More
Hayley and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard alongside Taylin and Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan are announcing their first live benefit concert, TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE, in support of their nonprofit, as the inaugural event of the brand-new First Bank Amphitheater – located at the Graystone Quarry in Thompson’s Station. Read More
Brentwood residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its fifth Middle Tennessee location in Maryland Farms. Read More
Nolensville’s Barrels and Brews liquor store is expanding and will open a new location in Franklin in the former Shoney’s restaurant on Highway 96. Read More
The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold. Read More
A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More