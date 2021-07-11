In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
ICYMI July 11

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

ATV Accident Claims Life of Franklin High Student

1ATV Accident Claims Life of Franklin High Student

Will Cherry, a Franklin High School student, has died after an ATV accident. Read More

Heritage Foundation
photo from Heritage Foundation

2Historic LeHew Mansion in Downtown Franklin Opens

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held a grand opening celebration of the newly renovated LeHew Mansion to house Williamson Inc.’s Center for Innovation on the grounds of the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. Read more

Dolly Parton
photo from Stacey Harris Fish

3Dolly Spotted Antique Shopping in Nolensville

It’s not often you see Dolly Parton out in the community shopping. Last week, she was spotted shopping in Nolensville. Read More

downtown franklin
Photo from City of Franklin Facebook

4Downtown Franklin Retailers Gear Up for Main Street Festival

As the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, readies for the upcoming 37th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon, many of downtown Franklin’s retailers and merchants are also gearing up for the big weekend. Read More

Elijah Browning
Instagram @elijahthebossninja

5Thompson’s Station Teen to Appear on American Ninja Warrior

Thompson’s Station teen, Elijah Browning, will appear in the semi-finals of American Ninja Warrior Season 13 on Monday, July 19th. Read More

Feeding Nashville - Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Hubbard, Taylin and Taylor Lewan
photo by LAURA MOLL PHOTO

6Feeding Nashville to Host Inaugural Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater

Hayley and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard alongside Taylin and Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan are announcing their first live benefit concert, TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE, in support of their nonprofit, as the inaugural event of the brand-new First Bank Amphitheater – located at the Graystone Quarry in Thompson’s Station. Read More

Chuy's
photo from Chuy’s

7Chuy’s in Brentwood to Open Soon

Brentwood residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its fifth Middle Tennessee location in Maryland Farms. Read More

Barrels and Brews
photo by Donna Vissman

8Liquor Store to Open in Former Franklin Shoney’s

Nolensville’s Barrels and Brews liquor store is expanding and will open a new location in Franklin in the former Shoney’s restaurant on Highway 96. Read More

Tim McGraw Beechwood Hall
photo from Fridrich and Clark

9Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Sell Franklin Farm

The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

10Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here