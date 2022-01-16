In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
At 8:41, Thursday night, Franklin Police responded to a report that a vehicle had driven into Centennial High School. Read More
Cool Springs Brewery has closed. Read more.
After closing in 2019, the popular and beloved Halfway Market reopened today, January 10 in a new location, according to a social media post. Read More
The Spring Hill location for Books-A-Million will close on Sunday, January 16, confirmed owner Brandon Porter. Read more.
As we head into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic there is one thing that has been constant, and that is that the virus has been changing and mutating as it travels around the world and finds new hosts to infect. Read More.
IKEA is piloting a new program where existing customers can pick up items in Nashville. Customers order items online with a pick-up location on Spence Lane. Read More.
It’s still Christmas in downtown Franklin making it the perfect backdrop for a movie. Read More
The Eastern Peak, which first opened in Murray, Ky., in 2006 and has since expanded to Middle Tennessee will open at Meridian Cool Springs, 2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin. Read More
Jon Bon Jovi is headed out on the road and will be in Nashville this spring. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More