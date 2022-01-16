In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Teen arrested after driving into Centennial High School
Photo from Franklin PD

1Teen Arrested After Driving into Centennial High School; School Closed Friday Due to Damage

At 8:41, Thursday night, Franklin Police responded to a report that a vehicle had driven into Centennial High School. Read More

Cool Springs Brewery
photo from Cool Springs Brewery

2Cool Springs Brewery Served its Last Pint

Cool Springs Brewery has closed. Read more.

Halfway Market
photo from Halfway Market Facebook

3Halfway Market Finds New Home and Reopens

After closing in 2019, the popular and beloved Halfway Market reopened today, January 10 in a new location, according to a social media post. Read More

Books-A-Million
photo by Michael Carpenter

4Books-A-Million in Spring Hill Closing

The Spring Hill location for Books-A-Million will close on Sunday, January 16, confirmed owner Brandon Porter. Read more.

5How Omicron Symptoms Are Different

As we head into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic there is one thing that has been constant, and that is that the virus has been changing and mutating as it travels around the world and finds new hosts to infect. Read More.

ikea middle tennessee
photo from IKEA

6IKEA Tests First U.S. Pickup Point in Nashville

IKEA is piloting a new program where existing customers can pick up items in Nashville. Customers order items online with a pick-up location on Spence Lane. Read More.

Photo by Donna Vissman

7Video: Downtown Franklin Shares Christmas Movie in the Making

It’s still Christmas in downtown Franklin making it the perfect backdrop for a movie. Read More

Eastern Peak
photo from Easter Peak

8Thai and Sushi Restaurant The Eastern Peak to Open in Franklin

The Eastern Peak, which first opened in Murray, Ky., in 2006 and has since expanded to Middle Tennessee will open at Meridian Cool Springs, 2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin. Read More

Jon Bon Jovi
photo from Jon Bon Jovi Facebook

9Jon Bon Jovi is Making a Stop in Nashville

Jon Bon Jovi is headed out on the road and will be in Nashville this spring. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

10Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More

