In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
texas roadhouse

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

texas roadhouse

1In Case You Missed it: Texas Roadhouse Gets Easement Approval in Spring Hill

The Spring Hill Planning Commission recently approved the removal of a 20-foot wide public access easement on the property at 1065 Crossings Circle where a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant is under development. Read More

2WCS Communications Expectations for Inclement Weather

Williamson County Schools families, staff and students can expect to be notified in a number of ways should the district need to close due to inclement weather. Read more.

license plate

3New Laws Going into Effect in 2022

A new year always brings changes, and this year is no different. Part of those changes are a host of new laws that will be going into effect the first part of 2022, most began on January 1. Read More

Captain D's
photo by Donna Vissman

4The Last Remaining Captain D’s in Franklin Closes

It’s the last Captain D’s in Franklin and it has closed. Read more.

City of Franklin
photo from City of Franklin

5Watch This: Drone Footage of Snow in Downtown Franklin

The City of Franklin shared a video of the downtown Franklin area after the snow. Read More.

6Davidson County Officially Ends Emissions Testing

On February 4th Davidson County will no longer require yearly emissions testing. Read More.

coronavirus

7Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: January 6

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of January 6, 2022. Read More

8When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree

While there isn’t really a set time to take down your Christmas tree, there are a handful of dates that have become traditional days to pack up all the holiday decor. Read More

kroger

9Spring Hill Kroger Opens Expansion

The Spring Hill Kroger at 4900 Port Royal Road recently opened its expansion on Monday, Jan. 3. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

10Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

