In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
The Spring Hill Planning Commission recently approved the removal of a 20-foot wide public access easement on the property at 1065 Crossings Circle where a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant is under development. Read More
Williamson County Schools families, staff and students can expect to be notified in a number of ways should the district need to close due to inclement weather. Read more.
A new year always brings changes, and this year is no different. Part of those changes are a host of new laws that will be going into effect the first part of 2022, most began on January 1. Read More
It’s the last Captain D’s in Franklin and it has closed. Read more.
The City of Franklin shared a video of the downtown Franklin area after the snow. Read More.
On February 4th Davidson County will no longer require yearly emissions testing. Read More.
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of January 6, 2022. Read More
While there isn’t really a set time to take down your Christmas tree, there are a handful of dates that have become traditional days to pack up all the holiday decor. Read More
The Spring Hill Kroger at 4900 Port Royal Road recently opened its expansion on Monday, Jan. 3. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More