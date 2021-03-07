In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Last week, the biggest headline was the winter weather event; however, here are some of our other top stories from the week:
1Miranda Lambert Films Music Video at Her Columbia Farm
Miranda Lambert’s Columbia farm is the setting for her new music video Settling Down. Read More.
2Kimberly Williams Paisley & Kevin Nealon Make Short Film in Downtown Franklin
Kimberly Williams Paisley, Kevin Nealon (“Man with a Plan” and former SNL cast member) and actress Susan Yeagley shared a short film titled “When Val met Todd” that they shot in downtown Franklin. Read More.
35 Things to Know About Dave Ramsey
Finance guru, Dave Ramsey, recently put his Franklin home on the market for an asking price of $15 million. Here are five things to know about Dave Ramsey. Read More.
4WCSO Arrests Franklin Man on Child Sex Exploitation Charges
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Internet Crime Against Children Task Force (ICAC) recently completed an investigation that resulted in the arrest of Williamson County resident Phillip Anderson, 50. Read More.
5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.
6Health Inspections: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for March 5, 2021
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin. Read More.
7Brentwood Commissioners Approve Rezoning & Annexation for “Gaw Property”
At a recent Board of Commissioners meeting, all commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning request and the resolution to annex “Gaw Property” into Brentwood. Read More.
8Centennial High Grad Wows Judges During American Idol Audition
Franklin resident, Hunter Metts received his golden ticket on American Idol Sunday night. Read More.
9High-risk Tennesseans Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine March 8
Tennessee will open COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to Tennesseans in Phase 1c populations on March 8. Read More
10Mayor Ken Moore Issues Statement Regarding Expiration of Mask Mandate
Effective 11:59 p.m. on February 27, 2021 Williamson County’s county-wide mask/facial covering mandate will expire. Read More.