In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
The wait is over, CAVA has announced when the new Franklin location will open. Read More
Old School Cafe in Spring Hill has officially closed. Read more.
The Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade has been moved from Saturday, December 11 to Sunday, December 12 at 2pm due to weather. Read More
Do you have a song that, once you hear it, puts you in the holiday spirit? FinanceBuzz recently shared a study in which they took the 25 highest-charting songs from Christmas 2020 and determined the most popular song by state. Read more.
Captain Sandy is taking a break from Bravo’s “Below Deck” and going on tour with a stop in Franklin. Read More.
In October, downtown Franklin boutique JONDIE announced the store was looking for a new location as they were losing their lease on their Main Street location. Store owner, Rebecca Davis, recently gave an update on social media. Read More.
The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade was held Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m. Check out our photos. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More
Joey DeGraw has added to his Nashville portfolio with the purchase of the iconic Nashville Armory and the Franklin Range. Read More
A new Vietnamese restaurant called V and V Vietnamese Cuisine recently opened in Brentwood. Read More