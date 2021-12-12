In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Franklin Christmas Parade 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

CAVA
photo by Donna Vissman

1CAVA Mediterranean Restaurant to Open in Franklin This Week

The wait is over, CAVA has announced when the new Franklin location will open. Read More

Old School Cafe
photo from Old School Cafe

2Spring Hill’s Old School Cafe Officially Closes

Old School Cafe in Spring Hill has officially closed. Read more.

Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade

3Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade Rescheduled Due to Weather 

The Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade has been moved from Saturday, December 11 to Sunday, December 12 at 2pm due to weather. Read More

Christmas Songs
photo from FinanceBuzz

4What is the Most Popular Christmas Song in Tennessee?

Do you have a song that, once you hear it, puts you in the holiday spirit? FinanceBuzz recently shared a study in which they took the 25 highest-charting songs from Christmas 2020 and determined the most popular song by state. Read more.

Captain Sandy
photo from Captain Sandy

5Captain Sandy, From the Reality Show “Below Deck”, is Coming to Franklin

Captain Sandy is taking a break from Bravo’s “Below Deck” and going on tour with a stop in Franklin. Read More.

JONDIE
photo from JONDIE Facebook

6JONDIE Gives Update on Store Relocation

In October, downtown Franklin boutique JONDIE announced the store was looking for a new location as they were losing their lease on their Main Street location. Store owner, Rebecca Davis, recently gave an update on social media. Read More.

Franklin Christmas Parade 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

7Photos: Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2021

The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade was held Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m. Check out our photos. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

8Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More

Franklin Range
photo from Franklin Range

9Nashville Armory and Franklin Range Purchased

Joey DeGraw has added to his Nashville portfolio with the purchase of the iconic Nashville Armory and the Franklin Range. Read More

V and V Vietnamese Cuisine
photo from V and V Vietnamese Cuisine

10New Vietnamese Restaurant Opens in Brentwood

A new Vietnamese restaurant called V and V Vietnamese Cuisine recently opened in Brentwood. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here