In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize this woman. She’s wanted for shoplifting almost $1,000 in cosmetics from the Cool Springs Ulta. Read More
A WCS first grade teacher at Fairview Elementary was arrested on child sex charges, reports News Channel 5. Read more.
A mac and cheese-focused restaurant will open in Spring Hill. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant plans to open in January. Read More
Do you have a song that, once you hear it, puts you in the holiday spirit? FinanceBuzz recently shared a study in which they took the 25 highest-charting songs from Christmas 2020 and determined the most popular song by state. Read more.
Travel + Leisure magazine recently released its “50 Best Places to Travel in 2022” and Franklin, TN made the list. Read More.
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read More.
Detectives in Franklin are hoping someone might recognize this woman, seen here, using a stolen credit card at a local drive-through. She’s also wanted in other theft and credit card cases. Read More
December 14, 2021: A warrant for vehicular homicide is being issued against Kendre Howard, 33, of Nashville, following a fatal head-on crash this morning on I-65. Read More
MiddleTennesseeSource.com, and its sister sites, and Gaylord Opryland Resort teamed up together this holiday season with a great “Staycation Giveaway” and we have drawn a winner! Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More