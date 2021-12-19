In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Mama D's Baked Mac N Cheese
photo from Mama D's Baked Mac n Cheese Facebook

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

franklin ulta beauty thief

1Suspect Steal Cosmetics From CoolSprings Galleria Ulta Beauty

Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize this woman. She’s wanted for shoplifting almost $1,000 in cosmetics from the Cool Springs Ulta. Read More

Jonathan Ullrich
photo from Maury County Sheriff’s Department

2Fairview Teacher Arrested on Child Sex Charges

A WCS first grade teacher at Fairview Elementary was arrested on child sex charges, reports News Channel 5. Read more.

Mama D's Baked Mac N Cheese
photo from Mama D’s Baked Mac n Cheese Facebook

3A New Restaurant Devoted to Mac and Cheese to Open in Spring Hill

A mac and cheese-focused restaurant will open in Spring Hill. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant plans to open in January. Read More

Christmas Songs
photo from FinanceBuzz

4What is the Most Popular Christmas Song in Tennessee?

Do you have a song that, once you hear it, puts you in the holiday spirit? FinanceBuzz recently shared a study in which they took the 25 highest-charting songs from Christmas 2020 and determined the most popular song by state. Read more.

downtown franklin in march
City of Franklin

5Franklin, TN Named One of 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022

Travel + Leisure magazine recently released its “50 Best Places to Travel in 2022” and Franklin, TN made the list. Read More.

photo by Donna Vissman

6Where to See Christmas Lights in and Around Williamson County

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read More.

franklin credit card thief

7Recognize This Franklin Credit Card Thief?

Detectives in Franklin are hoping someone might recognize this woman, seen here, using a stolen credit card at a local drive-through. She’s also wanted in other theft and credit card cases. Read More

Kendre Howard, 33
Kendre Howard, 33

8Warrant Issued for Suspected DUI Driver on I-65 Who Killed Brentwood Resident

December 14, 2021: A warrant for vehicular homicide is being issued against Kendre Howard, 33, of Nashville, following a fatal head-on crash this morning on I-65. Read More

Opryland
photo from Gaylord Opryland

9Opryland Gaylord Resorts Staycation Giveaway Winner Announced

MiddleTennesseeSource.com, and its sister sites,  and Gaylord Opryland Resort teamed up together this holiday season with a great “Staycation Giveaway” and we have drawn a winner! Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

10Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More

