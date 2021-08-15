In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Mark Valentine, Phil Valentine’s brother, gives an update on Phil’s battle with COVID-19. Read More
A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More
Age: 41
An investigation into the July 24 vandalism of the business at 128 Holiday Court has resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old Christopher Bryson, Tuesday. Read More
Kenny Chesney has listed his Franklin home. Read more
A look at how many Williamson County residents have received COVID-19 vaccine. Read More
Williamson County Schools held a special called board meeting on Tuesday, August 10th, to discuss the use of face masks in schools. Read More
A 34-year old Columbia, Tennessee resident died from injuries sustained by a 100-foot fall while free-climbing with a friend in the vicinity of Twin Arches on August 8, 2021. Read More
Cinco de Mayo is adding a new location in Franklin. Read More
The Columbia Police Department is seeking assistance in locating eighteen-year-old Damonica Rochelle Radley who is wanted for Attempted First Degree Homicide, stemming from a shooting incident which occurred on July 21st. Read More
A new Starbucks location recently opened in the former Wendy’s building at 601 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, confirmed a Starbucks spokesperson. Read More