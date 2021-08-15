In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Kenny Chesney
photo from French King Properties

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

Phil Valentine
photo from WTN Facebook

1Update on Phil Valentine’s Battle With COVID-19

Mark Valentine, Phil Valentine’s brother, gives an update on Phil’s battle with COVID-19. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

Christopher Bryson Age: 41
Christopher Bryson
Age: 41

3Contractor Arrested for Vandalizing Franklin Boutique

An investigation into the July 24 vandalism of the business at 128 Holiday Court has resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old Christopher Bryson, Tuesday. Read More

4Kenny Chesney’s Franklin Home For Sale

Kenny Chesney has listed his Franklin home. Read more

covid 19 vaccine
Photo: tn.gov

5How Many Williamson County Residents Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine?

A look at how many Williamson County residents have received COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

child wearing mask

6WCS Holds Special Meeting on Face Masks

Williamson County Schools held a special called board meeting on Tuesday, August 10th, to discuss the use of face masks in schools. Read More

South Twin Arch/photo from nps.gov

7Columbia Resident Dies After Rock Climbing Accident Near Twin Arches

A 34-year old Columbia, Tennessee resident died from injuries sustained by a 100-foot fall while free-climbing with a friend in the vicinity of Twin Arches on August 8, 2021. Read More

Cinco de Mayo
photo by Donna Vissman

8Cinco De Mayo to Open Franklin Location

Cinco de Mayo is adding a new location in Franklin. Read More

Damonica Radley

9Damonica Radley Wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Homicide by Columbia Police

The Columbia Police Department is seeking assistance in locating eighteen-year-old Damonica Rochelle Radley who is wanted for Attempted First Degree Homicide, stemming from a shooting incident which occurred on July 21st. Read More

Starbucks
photo by Donna Vissman

10Starbucks Now Open in Former Franklin Wendy’s Location

A new Starbucks location recently opened in the former Wendy’s building at 601 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, confirmed a Starbucks spokesperson. Read More

