In Case Y'all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
photo: Phil Valentine Facebook Page

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

1Radio Talk Show Host Phil Valentine Dies After Battle With COVID

Radio talk show host Phil Valentine has died after spending over a month in the hospital, reports SuperTalk 99.7. Read More

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

3Trader Joe’s Franklin Announces Opening Date

Finally! The doors will open to the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin on Friday, August 27th. Read More

4Kenny Chesney’s Franklin Home For Sale

Kenny Chesney has listed his Franklin home. Read more

5Governor’s Executive Order Alters Mask Requirements for WCS Elementary Students

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 84, which allows for mask opt-outs for students, was signed August 16, 2021, overlaying action taken earlier by the Williamson County Board of Education. Read More

6Brad Fiscus Leaving Williamson County School Board

Brad Fiscus, District 4, announced he is leaving his position on the Williamson County School Board at the end of September as he and his family are moving to Virginia. Read More

75 Things to Know About Shopping Trader Joe’s

In one short week, Trader Joe’s will open its first Williamson County location at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard. If you are new to shopping at Trader Joe’s here are five things to know. Read More

8WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School

Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More

9Williamson County Sheriff Investigating School Board Meeting

The Williamson County School Board met on Tuesday, August 10th in a special session where they approved a temporary mask requirement for students, staff, and visitors, at the elementary grade levels beginning on Thursday, August 12th through Tuesday, September 21st, 2021. Read More

10Vehicle Emissions Testing to End in Five Counties

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced that vehicle emissions testing in five Tennessee counties will end on Jan. 14, 2022. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

