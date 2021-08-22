In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Radio talk show host Phil Valentine has died after spending over a month in the hospital, reports SuperTalk 99.7.
A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County.
Finally! The doors will open to the new Trader Joe's in Franklin on Friday, August 27th.
Kenny Chesney has listed his Franklin home.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's Executive Order 84, which allows for mask opt-outs for students, was signed August 16, 2021, overlaying action taken earlier by the Williamson County Board of Education.
Brad Fiscus, District 4, announced he is leaving his position on the Williamson County School Board at the end of September as he and his family are moving to Virginia.
In one short week, Trader Joe's will open its first Williamson County location at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard. If you are new to shopping at Trader Joe's here are five things to know.
Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school.
The Williamson County School Board met on Tuesday, August 10th in a special session where they approved a temporary mask requirement for students, staff, and visitors, at the elementary grade levels beginning on Thursday, August 12th through Tuesday, September 21st, 2021.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced that vehicle emissions testing in five Tennessee counties will end on Jan. 14, 2022.