In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced plans to open its first Williamson County location in Franklin, Tennessee. Read More
Williamson, Inc. partners with the American Job Center and Visit Franklin for the Williamson County Job Fair, Williamson County’s largest hiring event. Read more
A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More
Mark Valentine, Phil Valentine’s brother, gives an update on Phil’s battle with COVID-19. Read More
A look at how many Williamson County residents have received COVID-19 vaccine. Read More
Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 patients with a 633% increase over the past three weeks. Read More
Music City Grand Prix will take August 6 – 8, 2021 in downtown Nashville. Here are some things to know about the event. Read More
The latest on the opening of the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin. Read More
Southern Land Company (SLC), a Nashville-based national real estate developer of award-winning mixed-use developments and master-planned communities, broke ground on an active adult community at Westhaven in Franklin. Read More
While we’d like to think that COVID-19 has gone away with vaccination, it is unfortunately a wily little virus and it is determined to break through any barriers put before it. While the Alpha Variant is the one we battled last year, a new one, called Delta, has come from India and it is much easier to catch. It is now here in Middle Tennessee. Read More