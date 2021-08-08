In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
Our 10 top stories from the last week.

Edley's Bar-B-Que
photo from Edley’s Bar-B-Que

1Popular Nashville Bar-B-Que Joint Announces Franklin Location

Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced plans to open its first Williamson County location in Franklin, Tennessee. Read More

Williamson County Job Fair

2Williamson County Job Fair to Feature Over 90 Employers

Williamson, Inc. partners with the American Job Center and Visit Franklin for the Williamson County Job Fair, Williamson County’s largest hiring event. Read more

coronavirus
Stock Image

3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

Phil Valentine
photo from WTN Facebook

4Phil Valentine’s Brother Provides Update on His Battle With COVID-19

Mark Valentine, Phil Valentine’s brother, gives an update on Phil’s battle with COVID-19. Read More

covid 19 vaccine
Photo: tn.gov

5How Many Williamson County Residents Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine?

A look at how many Williamson County residents have received COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Williamson Medical Center
Photo: Williamson Medical Center Facebook

6Williamson Medical Center Sees Increase in COVID Patients

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 patients with a 633% increase over the past three weeks. Read More

Music City Grand Prix
photo from Music City Grand Prix

75 Things to Know About the Music City Grand Prix

Music City Grand Prix will take August 6 – 8, 2021 in downtown Nashville. Here are some things to know about the event. Read More

Trader Joe's Franklin Sign is Up
photo by Donna Vissman

8City of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening

The latest on the opening of the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin. Read More

Westhaven

9Southern Land Company Breaks Ground on Active Adult Community at Westhaven

Southern Land Company (SLC), a Nashville-based national real estate developer of award-winning mixed-use developments and master-planned communities, broke ground on an active adult community at Westhaven in Franklin. Read More

putting on a face mask covid 19
Stock Image

10CDC Issues New Mask Guidance in Response to Delta Variant

While we’d like to think that COVID-19 has gone away with vaccination, it is unfortunately a wily little virus and it is determined to break through any barriers put before it. While the Alpha Variant is the one we battled last year, a new one, called Delta, has come from India and it is much easier to catch. It is now here in Middle Tennessee. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

