In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
How Burt Reynolds is a Part of Franklin History

Last week, the biggest headline was the winter weather event; however, here are some of our other top stories from the week:

fatal crash franklin
Photo by Steven Ludwig

1Fatal Franklin Crash on Easter Claims Two Lives

A two-vehicle Easter afternoon crash at Murfreesboro Rd. and Royal Oaks Blvd. claimed the life of beloved Franklin couple, Ed and Charlotte House. Read More.

ed and charlotte house
Photo from Franklin Police Dept.

2Franklin Double-fatal Crash Victims’ Family Release Statement

The family of Ed and Charlotte House asked the Department to release the following statement on their behalf, following the tragic crash on Easter Sunday. Read More.

cummins falls
Photo: Cummins Falls State Park Facebook Page

33 Tennessee State Park Road Trips to Take

Tennessee State Parks pre-planned road trips packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. Read More.

How Burt Reynolds is a Part of Franklin History

4How Burt Reynolds is a Part of Franklin History

It has been more than 45 years since the movie “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings”, starring actor Burt Reynolds, had its World Premiere in February of 1975 in Nashville at the old Lowe’s Crescent Theatre. While the actor died in 2018, he is remembered by many for the time he spent in Williamson County in 1974 filming the movie. Read More.

daylight donuts

5Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Spring Hill

These are the scores for Donut Shops in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of April 8, 2021. Read More.

Christensen Family
photo from GoFundMe

6Community Raises Funds for Family Injured in Easter Sunday Car Accident

The fatal car crash, that occurred on Easter Sunday at Murfreesboro Rd and Royal Oaks Blvd in Franklin, claimed the lives of two people and sent six members of a family to the hospital. A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with medical expenses. Read More.

7Nolensville Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Brentwood

On Monday, March 29, 2021, at 6:41 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunset Road near the intersection of Copperstone Drive. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

8Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

Spring Hill Police Searching for Suspect in Armed Bank Robbery

9Spring Hill Police Searching for Suspect in Armed Bank Robbery

The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred at First Citizens National Bank at 2035 Wall St. in Spring Hill. Read More.

officer destin legieza
Photo Courtesy of Brentwood Police Department: Officer Destin Legieza.

10Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Arising From Death of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, Settled

The wrongful death lawsuit arising from the death of Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza has been settled. Read More.

