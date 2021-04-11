In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Last week, the biggest headline was the winter weather event; however, here are some of our other top stories from the week:
1Fatal Franklin Crash on Easter Claims Two Lives
A two-vehicle Easter afternoon crash at Murfreesboro Rd. and Royal Oaks Blvd. claimed the life of beloved Franklin couple, Ed and Charlotte House. Read More.
2Franklin Double-fatal Crash Victims’ Family Release Statement
The family of Ed and Charlotte House asked the Department to release the following statement on their behalf, following the tragic crash on Easter Sunday. Read More.
33 Tennessee State Park Road Trips to Take
Tennessee State Parks pre-planned road trips packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. Read More.
4How Burt Reynolds is a Part of Franklin History
It has been more than 45 years since the movie “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings”, starring actor Burt Reynolds, had its World Premiere in February of 1975 in Nashville at the old Lowe’s Crescent Theatre. While the actor died in 2018, he is remembered by many for the time he spent in Williamson County in 1974 filming the movie. Read More.
5Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Spring Hill
These are the scores for Donut Shops in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of April 8, 2021. Read More.
6Community Raises Funds for Family Injured in Easter Sunday Car Accident
The fatal car crash, that occurred on Easter Sunday at Murfreesboro Rd and Royal Oaks Blvd in Franklin, claimed the lives of two people and sent six members of a family to the hospital. A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with medical expenses. Read More.
7Nolensville Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Brentwood
On Monday, March 29, 2021, at 6:41 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunset Road near the intersection of Copperstone Drive. Read More.
8Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.
9Spring Hill Police Searching for Suspect in Armed Bank Robbery
The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred at First Citizens National Bank at 2035 Wall St. in Spring Hill. Read More.
10Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Arising From Death of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, Settled
The wrongful death lawsuit arising from the death of Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza has been settled. Read More.