In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

hunter metts and cassandra coleman on american idol

1Two Locals Make Top 10 on American Idol

Contestants on American Idol continue to dwindle but our two locals are still holding a spot in the competition. Hunter Metts and Cassandra Coleman are now in the Top 10. Read More.

Michael Burchyett, 42, of Franklin,
Michael Burchyett, 42, of Franklin.

2Franklin Real Estate Agent Indicted on Felony Charges

A Williamson County Grand Jury has indicted a Franklin real estate agent on several charges. Read More.

tamale joe's franklin tn
photo: tamalejoes.com

3Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant Tamale Joe’s to Open in Franklin

Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, will open at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Read More.

Kevin Dyson
Dr. Kevin Dyson

4Dr. Kevin Dyson Named Centennial High Principal

Grassland Middle School Principal Dr. Kevin Dyson has been named the new principal at Centennial High. Superintendent Jason Golden made the announcement April 22. Read More.

nolensville ice rink
photo from Nashville Warriors Hockey Club Facebook

5New Nolensville Ice Rink Projected to Open This Summer

An ice rink is under construction in Nolensville at 7235 Haley Industrial Drive. Read More.

metroPoliceCar

6Woman Dies From Injuries From I-65 Car-Tractor Trailer Collision Near Brentwood

The woman critically injured in last Thursday night’s car-tractor trailer collision on I-65 South near Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood has died from her injuries. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

7Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

2019 Pilgrimage Festival
Photo by Donna Vissman

82021 Pilgrimage Festival Dates Approved

After canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19, Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021. The festival event dates have officially been approved by the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman. Read More.

CoolSprings Carnival
photo by Donna Vissman

9CoolSprings Galleria Spring Carnival Returns

The carnival has returned to the CoolSprings Galleria at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin. Read More.

10Former Brentwood Business Agrees to Pay $4.1 Million to Settle Fraud Allegations

Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced that they have entered into agreements with Anesthesia Services Associates, PLLC d/b/a Comprehensive Pain Specialists (“CPS”), its four majority owners. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

