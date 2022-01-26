Improvements Added to the WCS Bus Tracking Mobile App

The Stopfinder mobile app is getting an upgrade.

The WCS Planning and Zoning Department has been working with bus routing vendors to improve the app, which allows families to track their student’s bus and create push notification alert zones. As a result, users can expect more accurate information.

In addition to tracking the bus, families can use the app to check schedules. As new bus stops are added, pick-up and drop-off times may change.

Families who are not already using the app may contact the district’s Planning and Zoning department to request a Stopfinder activation link. Once the subscription is activated, parents may download the free app, sign in to view bus schedules and create alert zones on the map. The subscription may be shared with other parents and caregivers.

For more information about the app, visit the Stopfinder Parent Guide on the WCS Bus Routes page.