Important Information Regarding Third Grade Retention Law

Families of third-grade students, be sure to check your Skyward account for important information regarding your student and the State’s new third-grade retention law, which was passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2021.

The legislation states that, if a student doesn’t meet certain scores on the English/Language Arts (ELA) section of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP), they must attend State-required summer programming, tutoring next year, or both, to move on to fourth grade. TCAP testing will occur April 17-28.

Using the most current results of aimswebPlus, the WCS universal screener that third-grade students take three times a year, school principals are sending letters to all families of third graders that state if the student is “at risk” based on current projections from the screener, “on track” based on current projections or has no data available from the screener. These letters were sent out by February 1, but they may also be accessed through Skyward.

For more information about the third-grade retention law and a list of FAQs, visit the WCS website. If you have questions about your child’s performance, please reach out to their teacher.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS