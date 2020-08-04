Families can still apply for Free and Reduced Meals even if their child will not be attending school in-person. Information about Free and Reduced Meals and meal restrictions is available on the Food Services page.

The district is continuing to use MySchoolBucks for online meal payments. MySchoolBucks allows parents to deposit funds into their child’s account using a debit/credit card or electronic check. There is a $2.49 depositing fee for online transactions. Parents are also able to view past purchases, check balances and set up an alert when the account’s balance is low. Money on a student’s account from the last school year will carry over.

For parents who need to enroll in online meal payments, visit the MySchoolBucks website or download the app and register for an account. Add students to the account using their school name and student ID. MySchoolBucks may also be accessed from the WCS Food Services page.

The meal prices for the 2020-21 school year are listed below.

Meal Price Student Breakfast, All Grades $2 Student Lunch, All Grades $2.90 All Adult Meals $3.50

Menu information is available on the WCS Food Services and be updated throughout the year.

Offer vs. Serve Program

Williamson County Schools participates in an “Offer vs. Serve” meal program, which allows students to choose their own meals. Certain guidelines must be met for a meal to count as either a breakfast or a lunch.

In order for a meal to count as a breakfast, it must contain at least two of components and no more than three of the components listed below.

Fruit

Grain

Milk

A lunch must have at least three components, but all five may be chosen if the student wishes. The five components of a lunch include one item from each of the following categories:

Entree – protein

Fruit

Vegetable

Grain

Milk or Juice

Parents may request meal restrictions for their children from the WCS Food Services page.