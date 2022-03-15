Impaired Driver Arrested for 5th DUI in Franklin

Dylan Lankford, 30, of Mount Juliet remains jailed on a $22,000 bond after his fifth DUI arrest, last night.

An officer on patrol saw Lankford commit a traffic offense at 10:00, Monday night, at Carothers and Liberty. During the stop, the officer determined that Lankford was impaired and placed him under arrest. Thirty-five empty cans and bottles of beer were found in Lankford’s car.

Charged with Felony DUI (5th Offense), Violation of the Implied Consent Law, having open alcohol in his vehicle, and Disregarding a Traffic Control Device, Lankford is due in court on April 28.

Every day, almost 30 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving crashes.

DUI crashes claim more than 10,000 lives per year (www.nhtsa.gov).

