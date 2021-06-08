Impaired Driver Arrested After Running Over a Man in Franklin

An impaired driver remains jailed this morning after running over a man and then leaving the scene, last Thursday.
At 4 p.m. on June 3, Officers were summoned to the business at 303 S. Royal Oaks Blvd. after 39-year-old Bianca Bankston ran over another worker who was trying to keep her from driving impaired. Bankston then crashed into another vehicle before fleeing.
A nearby Franklin Police Officer spotted the orange Hummer Bankston was driving, moments later, as it was turning onto Murfreesboro Rd. After stopping Bankston, the officer determined that she was impaired, and arrested her. Bankston is due in court today, and remains jailed on a $35,000 bond. Her charges are as follows:
DUI — Second Offense
Aggravated Assault
Vehicular Assault
Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon
Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash
Leaving the Scene of a Crash and Failing to Give Aid or Information
Violation of the Implied Consent Law
Driving Without Insurance
Driving While Suspended
The man Bankston ran over was very seriously injured, and remains hospitalized.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.