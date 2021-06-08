Impaired Driver Arrested After Running Over a Man in Franklin

An impaired driver remains jailed this morning after running over a man and then leaving the scene, last Thursday.

At 4 p.m. on June 3, Officers were summoned to the business at 303 S. Royal Oaks Blvd. after 39-year-old Bianca Bankston ran over another worker who was trying to keep her from driving impaired. Bankston then crashed into another vehicle before fleeing.

A nearby Franklin Police Officer spotted the orange Hummer Bankston was driving, moments later, as it was turning onto Murfreesboro Rd. After stopping Bankston, the officer determined that she was impaired, and arrested her. Bankston is due in court today, and remains jailed on a $35,000 bond. Her charges are as follows:

DUI — Second Offense

Aggravated Assault

Vehicular Assault

Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon

Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash

Leaving the Scene of a Crash and Failing to Give Aid or Information

Violation of the Implied Consent Law

Driving Without Insurance

Driving While Suspended

The man Bankston ran over was very seriously injured, and remains hospitalized.