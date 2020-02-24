Justin Newman, 23, of Lebanon, was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing his vehicle into a fence. It happened at 3:15 am.

Newman fled down I-65 S at a high rate of speed after an officer attempted to pull him over. Witnesses called in a vehicle that crashed into a fence on Goose Creek Bypass a short time later. Arriving officers determined that Newman was the driver who had fled, and that he was impaired. Officers spotted a handgun wedged between his driver’s seat and center console.

Charged with DUI, Felony Evading, and Possession of a Firearm While Impaired, Newman is free on the $3,500 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court on March 5.

