Immersive Van Gogh Experience Coming to Nashville

Lighthouse Immersive USA is proud to announce the Nashville premiere of their highly sought-after art experience Immersive Van Gogh opening November 4, 2021. Official tickets will be available at nashvillevangogh.com with prices starting at $39.99.

Immersive Van Gogh is the latest creation by the world-renowned master of digital art, Italy’s Massimiliano Siccardi, who for 30 years has been pioneering immersive exhibitions in Europe. Over 2 million visitors have seen his magnificent installations.

With the help of 60,600 frames of video, 90,000,000 pixels, and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections, this captivating digital art exhibit merges state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation. It gives guests the rare opportunity to “step inside” and experience the incredible post-Impressionist works of Van Gogh like never before. Immersive Van Gogh will be making its mark at a secret location to be determined.

Featuring stunning towering projections that illuminate the artistic genius’s mind, the exhibition showcases a curated selection of images from Van Gogh’s 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Les Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), La Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les tournesols (Sunflowers, 1887), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1888). Paintings will be presented how the artist first saw the scenes, based on an active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brush strokes.

Siccardi and his award-winning creative team have made Van Gogh’s dream come alive by creating unprecedented movements in the masterpieces. The exhibition also contains original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi and Vittorio Guidotti as the Art Director.

The hour-long, timed-entry, walk-through experience is designed with health and safety as a priority. Capacity will be limited in accordance with the City of Nashville’s safety protocols. Additional safety precautions include touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers throughout the venue, and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit.

“We’ve created a unique and enthralling production that functions safely during this pandemic,” says Co-Producer, Svetlana Dvoretsky. “Hundreds of thousands of guests have seen Immersive Van Gogh in small, socially-distanced safe groups. It is an honor to bring the arts back into peoples’ lives during these times,” adds Co-Producer, Corey Ross.

“Despite being unknown throughout his life, Van Gogh’s artwork has created a lasting impact through its emotional richness and simple beauty,” said Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh designer. “Both myself and Luca Longobardi are very excited to visit Nashville and once again bring Van Gogh’s legacy to life in a way that embraces this city’s one-of-a-kind energy.”