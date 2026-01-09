Illusionist Drew Murray to Return to The Factory at Franklin

After a sold-out debut at The Factory at Franklin last summer, master illusionist Drew Murray returns for another round of mind-bending performances on Thursday,

February 26, 2026. Guests can catch Murray’s brand-new show during a special performance at 7:00 p.m. inside the iconic Turner Theater.

Murray captivated audiences at his 2025 premier shows with his elegant sleight of hand, immersive storytelling, and impossible illusions, prompting immediate demand for his return. This all-new 2026 production promises fresh mysteries, unexpected twists, and Drew’s signature blend of sophistication and showmanship.

“We were overwhelmed by the response to Drew’s performances last year,” said Claire Francis, Marketing Director at The Factory at Franklin. “His ability to connect with audiences and deliver truly astonishing moments made his return an easy decision, and we know this new show will be just as unforgettable.”

“I absolutely love Franklin,” said Drew Murray. “The energy, the people, and the history of The Factory make performing here feel special every single time. I can’t wait to come back and share a brand-new show with this incredible community.”

This event is recommended for ages 18 and up. Tickets are on sale now. Find tickets here.

