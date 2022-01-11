IKEA Tests First U.S. Pickup Point in Nashville

Donna Vissman
photo from IKEA

Raise your hand if you were disappointed IKEA decided not to build a store in the Nashville area.

But there is good news, IKEA is piloting a new program where existing customers can pick up items in Nashville. Customers order items online with a pick-up location on Spence Lane, reported WPLN.

“At IKEA U.S., we’re on a journey to transform our business to meet our customers wherever they are and however they like to shop,” IKEA told WPLN News in an emailed statement.

If the pilot performs well, it may become more widely available to more shoppers.

