IHS JROTC Hosts Holiday Marketplace

Mark your calendars, because the Independence High Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) is hosting its Holiday Marketplace on Saturday, November 29.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., expect to see a variety of crafts, jewelry, clothing, leather goods, wreaths, woodworking and household items for sale at Independence High. There will also be concessions, holiday music and Santa Claus.

“We’ve nearly doubled the number of vendors this year, making it a fantastic opportunity to enjoy some exciting holiday shopping while supporting local businesses,” said IHS JROTC Senior Army Instructor Maj. Jay Massey. “Admission is free, and we’re expecting a great turnout.”

For local businesses interested in participating, contact Massey for an application. All vendors must have a certificate of insurance. Independence High is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station.

Source: WCS

