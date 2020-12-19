IHOP Franklin Reopens

IHOP, located at 1203 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, has reopened.

The restaurant officially closed back in April but now has welcomed back diners.

A statement from an IHOP spokesperson said, “We are excited to welcome guests back to IHOP in Franklin, TN, where the restaurant will offer dine-in, curbside pick-up, to-go and delivery. The restaurant has reopened, and we are thrilled to continue to serve guests in Franklin, TN.”

There are three other locations in the middle Tennessee area – Murfreesboro, Mt Juliet, and Clarksville.

