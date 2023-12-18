If You Missed CMA Country Christmas -Here’s When You Can Watch it Again

Celebrate the holidays with an encore presentation of “CMA Country Christmas” airing Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 10/9c on ABC. The 14th annual holiday special blends holiday favorites with several original songs that invites viewers to sit back, relax and enjoy the Christmas season.

Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood co-host and perform “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and are accompanied by Lindsey Stirling for “Joy to the World” during the festive special. Grant also takes the stage to perform “Grown Up Christmas List” and Yearwood performs “O Holy Night” with Stirling. In addition to the night’s hosts, the lineup includes Jordan Davis (“O Come All Ye Faithful”), Lady A (“What Christmas Means to Me”), Ashley McBryde with Stirling (“You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”), Jon Pardi (“Beer for Santa”), The War And Treaty (“Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”) and Zach Williams with Lainey Wilson (“Go Tell It On The Mountain”). Viewers can also watch the special now on Hulu and Disney+.

“CMA Country Christmas” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Milton Sneed is the director and Jon Macks is the writer.

CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, who provided their beautifully realistic artificial Christmas trees and holiday décor to decorate the “CMA Country Christmas” stage again this year. Product information about what you see on stage can be found at balsamhill.com/c/cma.