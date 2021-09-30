There’s very little more frustrating than feeling like you don’t understand what is damaged or in need of repair on your home. And while you certainly don’t have to be a general contractor or an expert in all things related to your house, having a basic understanding of key structures such as your roof will empower you when it comes time to repair or replace. The experts at Roof Doctors are pleased to help you feel confident in identifying and understanding roof damage.

What Am I Looking For?

When evaluating the condition of your roof, it’s important to know what you’re actually looking for. There are a few tell-tale signs of roof damage. Inside the home, you may see:

Attic leaks, including wet spots on the floor of the attic

Water stains on your ceilings or walls

Mold or mildew

Dripping or leaking water from the ceiling

On the outside of the home, roof damage may be indicated by

Blistering or peeling exterior paint

Cracked or curled shingles

Sinking or sagging sections of the roof

Missing shingles

Inspect the Roof

One of the best ways to identify roof damage is to know what your roof looks like on an ordinary day. Give your roof a semi-annual “check-up” and you’ll be better equipped to identify when something has changed. Every fall and spring, make sure you inspect the roof and remove leaves and debris from gutters.

If you are comfortable climbing a ladder safely, you can inspect the roof close up. If climbing is not feasible, using binoculars from the ground should still give you a pretty good idea of the condition of your roof. The close-up inspection can help you see cracks or curls in the shingles.

Next, walk out to the street. From the distance, you may be able to see dark spots, sagging, or missing shingles. When it comes to inspecting the roof, you need to see both the “forest” and the “trees.”

Weather Events

While semi-annual inspections are great, it’s also important to inspect the roof after a significant weather event, such as a major snow or ice storm, hail, gusty high winds or a torrential downpour. And because you live in Middle Tennessee, you may get all of these!

Once you have a baseline of what your roof is like on a good day, you may be able to identify changes and damages to the roof after a weather event. Of course, you can always call Roof Doctors for an expert opinion!

Call the Doctors

When you notice your roof has damage or is showing signs of aging or wearing out, contact Roof Doctors or call 1-844-40-LEAKS. The dedicated service providers offer a free inspection and complete estimate so you know exactly what you’re getting. Roof Doctors also offers 24/7 emergency roof repair.

