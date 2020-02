Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who can identify these thieves. Wednesday afternoon they tried stealing 15 Apple Pencils valued at nearly $2,000. They dropped several of them after being confronted by Apple Store employees. The two left in a bright green Dodge Challenger.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

