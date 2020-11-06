ICYMI: Luke Bryan Performs from Sycamore Farms

During the CMT Awards, the show featured artists performing in different locations across the area due to COVID.

One of those locations was Sycamore Farms in Arrington. Luke Bryan performed his song “What She Wants Tonight.”

Via Facebook, Bryan shared, “Felt good to be back with my band for the CMT Music Awards. Check out “What She Wants Tonight” if you missed it.”

Bryan also celebrated with a win at the CMT Awards for Male Video of the Year for “One Margarita” which was filmed in Mexico at the Crash My Playa event featuring cameos by his mom, LeClaire Bryan, wife, Caroline Bryan, along with fellow country artists – Charles Kelley, Caylee Hammack, and members of Old Dominion.