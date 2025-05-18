ICYMI: Upscale Steakhouse Char Announces Franklin Expansion

In February, we reported that Nashville steakhouse Char Restaurant announced an expansion into Franklin, with a new location inside the mixed-use development Canteen on Carothers.

Char is part of the 4Top Hospitality group, which opened Etch in The Factory at Franklin last year.

Here are some things to know about Char:

The restaurant, known for its elevated comfort food, nightly piano music, and award-winning wine list, will occupy a 6,500-square-foot space at Canteen and is planned to open in early 2026.

The new Franklin restaurant marks the company’s 16th restaurant in its portfolio, the Char brand’s fifth overall, and second in the greater Nashville area.

Char’s Franklin location will feature a large outdoor patio, private dining room, and seating for more than 200 guests. Guests can also look forward to live piano music every night, a jazz trio during Sunday brunch, and a beverage program that includes an extensive wine list.

The restaurant will create approximately 50 new jobs in the area across front- and back-of-house positions. Canteen on Carothers, developed by Stockbridge Capital Group and leased by Foundry Commercial.

