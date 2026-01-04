ICYMI: Statue Honoring Ben Franklin to be Unveiled in Downtown Franklin

A new public statue honoring Franklin, Tennessee’s namesake and founding father Ben Franklin will be unveiled on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 10 AM, at the Williamson County Archives and Museum (611 W Main St).

The event marks the 250th anniversary of the United States, as well as Ben Franklin’s 320th birthday. The sculpture, created by noted Colorado-based artist George Lundeen, features Franklin seated on a park bench reading the Constitution and surrounded by birds. It has been graciously donated by local preservationist, philanthropist, historian, and music industry executive Pamela Lewis and will be placed outside of the Williamson County Museum and Archives building, facing the historic downtown Post Office at Five Points—a fitting nod to Franklin’s role as the nation’s first Postmaster General.

“Putting down roots in Williamson County, I have come to love and have been embraced by this community,” Lewis says. “My life here has been a gift, and, in turn this, the statue is my gift to the community.”

The statue “Ben on a Bench” will also be illuminated at night with a walkway. The site will make an ideal photo opportunity for locals and vistors alike (#SitWithBenTN). After the dedication, there will be a “birthday party” reception in the Archives for Ben Franklin, hosted by Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Old Glory Chapter, and Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). George Lundeen is a renowned American sculptor known for his renditions of subjects from the worlds of sports, politics, entertainment, businesses, and, of course, history. His sculptures have been featured in several art publications like Art Talk, Revue Magazine, and Art of the West, and are also in city and university collections throughout the United States and as far as the China Exhibition Agency in Beijing, China. Marking an important addition to public art in Williamson County, the DAR has also graciously donated a plaque to be displayed alongside the statue.

“What you see here is a piece of sculpture I did back in 1985,” says sculptor George Lundeen. “It was originally done for the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. I decided to do Ben sitting on a bench, reading. What I wanted to do was have his attention caught by the two doves that land just behind him on the bench. I wanted to show him just looking over these spectacles —for which you know he invented bifocals — but looking over his spectacles at the birds; so, when you sit next to Ben franklin, you’ll see that he’s not actually looking at the birds. He’ll be looking over his spectacles, right at you!”

Pamela L Lewis, founder and CEO of Nashville’s iconic PLA Media, has been deeply involved in Middle Tennessee preservation efforts, including historic Music Row. Lewis has also been instrumental in preservation efforts throughout the United States. Since moving to Franklin, Tennessee and saving her home, the Harrison House, from development in 1993, she has been a fervent steward of the nationally registered property—built in 1810, remodeled in 1848, and used as the command post for Confederate General John Bell Hood prior to the 1864 Battle of Franklin, along with being a field hospital and spy headquarters during the Civil War, which sparked her passion for protecting local history. She served four years as Alderman-at-Large and one year as Vice Mayor, during which she helped secure Harlinsdale Farm, the Eastern Flank, Collins Farm, and spearheaded three historic overlays to preserve city assets. Additionally, Lewis worked to establish Franklin’s Arts Commission, and the City of Franklin Tree Commission.

“It was while I was working on the idea of the arts commission, I thought it would be great to brighten city hall’s walls with the art from talented local artists of all ages,” says Lewis. “I also found found myself musing, ‘why don’t we have a Ben Franklin statue in our city?’”

That question aligns with the city’s own origin. Early leaders, including Hugh Williamson, namesake of Williamson County, sought a name for the growing settlement. They initially proposed “Marthaville” in honor of Martha Maury, wife of Hugh Maury of nearby Maury County, but she declined noting that it made more sense to honor the famous Franklin, a co-patriot of Mr. Williamson. Her urging cemented the city’s connection to the founding father—a connection now highlighted through public art.

Serendipitously, Lewis learned that a privately commissioned Franklin statue by Lundeen had unexpectedly become available. After discussions with city leadership, she purchased the sculpture and donated it as a gift to both Williamson County and the City of Franklin.

“It is my hope that the statue will be a welcome addition to public art and our cultural fabric,” Lewis says. “This will be a place to sit, muse, and be inspired, thinking… ‘What would Ben do?’ I hope it will spark ideas that will continue the ‘Ben influence’.”

As part of the unveiling festivities there will be a celebratory military salute with Tyler Le Marinel, a re-enactor who grew up in Colonial Williamsburg and will be on hand with a colonial encampment and living history with clothing for children to try on with coloring sheets also available for children of all ages. Local dignitaries will be on hand as will a special guest, “Ben Franklin” as portrayed by celebrated historical re-enactor and interpreter Tony Rollo, as part of the celebration. Rollo will also be performing two days later, January 19, at the Franklin Theater. More details to follow about that performance.

“I am grateful to Williamson County, City of Franklin, The Williamson County Building and Grounds Department, the Department of Tourism, the City of Franklin Parks Department, the Williamson County Archives and staff, the DAR and SAR for their enthusiasm and collaborations on this project,” Lewis says.

In addition to the statue, Lewis has authored two new books about Ben Franklin—one for adults and one illustrated for children—presenting him as the nation’s United States of America’s “first rockstar” and “social influencer,” a true American DaVinci whose talents, values, and achievements shaped the country’s early identity. Both books will be released through Traitmarker Media, LLC, founded by Robbie W. Grayson III, and will be available online and at local retailers.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email