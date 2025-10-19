ICYMI: Sprouts Market to Open in Spring Hill

GBT Realty Corporation (GBT Realty), a leading national commercial development and investment company headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., has submitted plans to bring Sprouts Farmers Market to Spring Hill, Tenn. as an anchor tenant in its Port Royal Marketplace retail project.

Sprouts is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States.

“This is the first grocer focused on fresh, organic product to be proposed in the Spring Hill market, which is a huge milestone for this dynamic community,” said George Tomlin, Founder, President, and Chairman of GBT Realty. “In planning the right location for Sprouts, we sought to build a new Marketplace within a community center that did not have immediate access to a grocer. Sprouts and the additional retail that comes at Port Royal Marketplace will be an exciting enhancement that adds convenience and livability to the neighboring community.”

The approximately 23,000 sf Sprouts would be flanked by two 8,000 sf shops with a third 6,800 sf expansion pad. The Sprouts-anchored center is located on the southwest corner of Duplex Road and Port Royal Road with excellent visibility and access. Additional tenants could include medical services, restaurants, ice cream or coffee shops, apparel and fitness. The property is zoned for commercial development, including retail shopping.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts is known for its fresh, natural, and organic products at affordable prices, inspiring wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. In addition to its wide selection of produce, the grocery store will also feature a full-service deli, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, meat and seafood.

Sprouts is committed to sustainability and community engagement, with a focus on volunteer work, local sourcing, local event support, and partnerships with area nonprofits. The new store will create approximately 80 full- and part-time career opportunities. Sprouts offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and a culture rooted in respect, sustainability, and community.

Plans were officially submitted to the City of Spring Hill by GBT Realty on August 18th, and with City approvals, the company expects construction on the new store to commence in early 2026 with a planned opening in early 2027.

GBT Realty has become a trusted partner to Sprouts, having developed more than a dozen stores, including location in Mt. Juliet which opens on October 17th, with another 12 in the pipeline.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email