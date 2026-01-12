ICYMI: RedByrd Coffee Shop in Leipers Fork Closes

The RedByrd Coffee Shop in Leipers Fork closed on December 28th.

Sharing the news on social media, they stated, “Today is our last day. After 8 incredible years, we’re closing this chapter with deep gratitude. Thank you for the love, the stories, and the community you’ve shared with us. Thanks for one last cup, many lasting memories.”

The owners of RedByrd Coffee Shop – Sadie Shaw-Brooks and her husband, Kyle, had a motto of serving cups of joy as they not only delivered coffee to their customers but also engaged with everyone like they were family. The tiny coffee truck was located next to the Leipers Fork Market at 4348 Old Hillsboro Road.

