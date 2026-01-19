ICYMI: Longtime Nashville Restaurant 404 Kitchen Closes

404 Kitchen in the Gulch has closed. The restaurant did not announce the news on social media, but a notice was found on OpenTable.

It stated. “Dear valued guests, We regret to inform you that the 404 Kitchen and Gertie’s Whiskey Bar has permanently closed and will no longer be operating. This decision was not made lightly, and we are deeply grateful for your support over the years. Thank you for being part of our journey. We appreciate your understanding. Warm regards, The 404 Kitchen and Gertie’s Whiskey Bar Management Team.”

404 Kitchen, founded by Matt Bolus in 2013, was known for its upscale cuisine and for sourcing local ingredients. The restaurant originally opened in a shipping container in the Gulch but then moved to the now-closed Watermark location in 2017. The restaurant received a James Beard nomination in 2014.

404 Kitchen was located at 507 12th Avenue S, Nashville.

