



The reigning winner of American Idol, Laine Hardy, returned to the reality singing show for a virtual performance.

Hardy performed from his home in Louisana singing “Life is a Highway” as a part of “Disney Night” on Idol.

American Idol’s finale will feature Lionel Richie along with fellow judges Luke Bryan, Katie Perry, and other AI friends for a rendition of “We are the World.”

We recently spoke to Hardy on Morning Source where he shared about life in quarantine and filming his video for his latest release “Ground I Grew Up On.”



