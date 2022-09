Students at Independence High School paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks with a solemn ceremony before school on September 9.

As part of the event, IHS JROTC Cadet Battalion Commander Jena Farris spoke to those in attendance, several students from the IHS band performed Taps, and members of the IHS choir sang the National Anthem.

Additionally, local veteran Steven Bicknell played the bagpipes.

