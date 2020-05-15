



Did you see or hear the Blue Angels’ flyover on Thursday?

To honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration, the Blue Angels, flew over Tennessee and Arkansas. Six F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft conducted the flyovers. Flyovers in Nashville started at 12:00 p.m. (CDT) and lasted roughly 17 minutes.

“This is our opportunity to salute each American in the fight against COVID-19,”said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover.

In case you missed it, here is a collection of videos captured by community members. Featured above is a video taken by an associate from Saint Thomas West in Nashville.

Lets Go Nashville 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/9By3Lyrn63 — Casey Alexander (@CaseyAlexander_) May 14, 2020

Spring Hill Police Department shared the below video from the May 14th flyover.







