ICYMI: 51st Deli Opens in Brentwood

In June, 51st Deli announced it would open at City Park in Brentwood. The wait is over, 51st Deli officially opened on December 17th.

The Nashville-based restaurant, 51st Deli, is bringing everything people know and love about the original restaurant to its new location, including fresh sandwiches and a friendly vibe and fast, high-quality service. The new location features an expanded patio area for outdoor dining, an expanded kids’ menu, and more shareable items, perfect for families or groups of friends looking to enjoy a meal together. There will also be items on the menu tailored for the Brentwood community.

“Brentwood has always felt like a natural next step for us -The CityPark location has such great energy, and we love how it brings together families, professionals and the local community. It’s the kind of place that fits right in with what 51st Deli is all about—great food, great people and genuine connection. We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to become part of the CityPark family and excited to serve our new neighbors,” said owner Carim Yafai.

The hours of operation posted are Monday- Saturday, 7 am – 9 pm, and Sunday 8 am – 8 pm.

