Iconic Music Venues Now Offering Free Daytime Tours for Kids

Families can now explore some of music’s most legendary stages at no cost for young visitors. Opry Entertainment Group venues, including Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn., and ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas, will now offer free daytime tours for children 12 and under when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

At Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, daytime tours feature historic memorabilia, an inside look at concert preparation, the Soul of Nashville immersive theater experience and a professional souvenir photo on music’s most iconic stage. Admission also includes access to special exhibits like “From Memphis to the Ryman,” which commemorates Elvis Presley’s one and only performance at the Ryman and “Rock Hall at the Ryman,” a powerful exhibit in partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

At the Grand Ole Opry House, guests can take in the sights, sounds and stories that only happen backstage at the Opry as music legends prepare to step into the circle. Highlights include a state-of-the-art Circle Room with priceless footage and a backstage tour that allows attendees to walk in the footsteps of country’s biggest superstars. The latest exhibit added to the tour, “Behind The Airwaves,” gives fans an exclusive look at the story behind WSM Radio and provides a glimpse into the live studio.

Beginning Oct. 1 at ACL Live, “Music’s Best Address,” attendees can see a reimagined daytime tour celebrating 50 years of the legendary Austin City Limits, the longest-running music series in television history. The guided tours allow fans of all generations to walk in the footsteps of music legends and hear insider stories about Austin City Limits’ most memorable moments.

For additional details and ticket information for each location, visit:

Ryman Auditorium: https://www.ryman.com/tours

Grand Ole Opry House: https://www.opry.com/tours

ACL Live: https://www.acllive.com/tours

