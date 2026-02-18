ICE Withdraws Statement On Proposed Lebanon Facility

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reversed an earlier claim that it had purchased a facility in Lebanon, Tennessee, WSMV reports.

The reversal came after a different ICE spokesperson said earlier Tuesday that a facility had been purchased. That earlier statement promoted the project’s potential economic impact, claiming it would create more than 7,000 jobs, contribute more than $800 million to GDP, and generate a projected $167.8 million in tax revenue.

The confusion unfolded ahead of a meeting of the Wilson County Commission, where hundreds gathered Tuesday night to oppose a proposed ICE detention facility. The meeting lasted more than two hours, with most speakers voicing concerns about the possibility of such a facility in Wilson County.

Local and state elected officials told WSMV they were unaware of any ICE purchase in Lebanon and had no record of a transaction. Even after learning ICE had reversed its confirmation, many residents continued to express concerns about immigration enforcement and urged commissioners to consider a symbolic resolution opposing any future ICE detention facility in the county.

