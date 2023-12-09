Ian Munsick Brings Boots, Buckles, & Bolos to Nashville

Wyoming native Ian Munsick prepares to take the affable performance style that has resonated with fans in small towns and cities alike to 27 cities in 2024, announcing his Boots, Buckles & Bolos spring 2024 tour presented by Xtreme Concepts, kicking off Jan. 19 in Grant, Oklahoma stopping in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on May 31st and June 1st.

“Every time I walk on stage I only have one goal for when I walk off… leave knowing somebody thought that was the best show they’ve ever seen,” shares Munsick in a statement. “I know how hard country music fans work for their money and their weekend, so when you choose to spend it at an Ian Munsick concert, I wanna make sure you get every penny’s worth of every minute.

“The Boots, Buckles & Bolos Tour is gearing up to be our best yet,” he promises. “New music, new cities and new opening acts are gonna make this run of shows some you do not wanna miss! Break out your shit-kickers, waist trophies and neck blingage cuz the west is riding to your town!”

For tickets and more information, visit www.IanMunsick.com.