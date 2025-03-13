Iamaleava Vols’ Unequivocal Leader In Third Spring On Campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s presence and experience in his third spring on campus make it clear who Tennessee’s unequivocal leader is in 2025.

The 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore and the Volunteers went through their first shoulder pads’ practice this spring on Wednesday at Haslam Field. The 21-period workout saw early enrollees don shoulder pads for the first time with multiple team periods.

Iamaleava, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle , quarterback Jake Merklinger and transfer offensive linemen Sam Pendleton (Notre Dame) and Wendell Moe Jr. (Arizona) met with the media following Wednesday’s practice. Last fall, Iamaleava became the first UT signal caller to win 10 games since 2003, and he did in his first season as a starter.

Iamaleava’s vocal leadership continues to grow following the departure of veteran players in Cooper Mays , Dylan Sampson and Bru McCoy .

“Absolutely, he’s never scared of the spotlight,” Halzle said. “It’s not now picking your time, it is like now it is your time. It’s your time to put yourself out there and be a little bit vulnerable in front of the team and everything that comes with that because if you are going to step out there, then you have to be doing everything right off the field as well.”

“When it comes to letting the whole offense and defense, the whole team, hear your voice, I think that’s been the biggest thing for me,” Iamaleava said. “Just stepping out of my shell. I wasn’t very comfortable speaking in front of large crowds and stuff like that, but I have taken that next step. That’s something I’m continuing to work on.”

Both Halzle and Iamaleava discussed the emphasis of executing explosive plays at a higher clip this fall. The Vols still ranked third in the SEC last year in 50-plus yard pass plays with seven.

Source: UT Sports

