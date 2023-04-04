I Love Juice Bar to Close in Spring Hill

I Love Juice Bar in Spring Hill announced it will close in April 2023.

Located at 412 McLemore Avenue in Spring Hill, they shared the news on social media of its closing, stating, “Hello Juice Bar Family, it’s with a heavy heart that we will be permanently closing our doors on Sunday, April 16th.”

They continued, “In March of 2023, I Love Juice Bar was aquired by Main Squeeze Juice Co.