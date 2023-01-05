‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Thompson’s Station

Proceeds Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Willow Branch Homes, a locally owned and operated homebuilding company, has donated one of their new homes to raffle off in support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and will offer the chance to win the home in spring 2023. The donation furthers Willow Branch Homes’ commitment to serving the local community.

Tickets went on sale on Dec. 22 for the second annual I Am Home Raffle, and a winner will be drawn on April 14, 2023. Tickets cost $100 each. The I Am Home Raffle home is located in The Fields of Canterbury neighborhood in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, just minutes from Franklin. The four-bedroom home has an estimated value of $950,000 and features a two-car garage, open concept kitchen and more.

Ticket proceeds will benefit Monroe Carell, Tennessee’s premier pediatric health care facility.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Willow Branch Homes as beneficiary of the I Am Home Raffle,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell. “At Monroe Carell, we come to work every day focused on providing hope and healing for children through our commitment to personalized patient care. We are so grateful to have Willow Branch as a faithful community partner to support us in our service and dedication to children and families in our community.”

Paul Winegar, COO of Willow Branch, said “Willow Branch is proud to be able to offer this home to one lucky winner while benefiting Monroe Carell.

“From townhomes and neighborhood classics to lake cottages, estate-style homes and beyond, Willow Branch Homes offers a range of home designs for any stage of life ─ all with impeccable craftsmanship and an elevated customer experience throughout every stage of the build,” Winegar said.

A limited number of tickets are available, and participants can reserve a ticket online at IamHomeRaffle.com

Willow Branch Homes broke ground on the home in July. It will be decorated and furnished for viewing this spring by I Am Home sponsor Head Springs Depot of Franklin. To reserve a ticket, see additional details or read terms and conditions, visit IamHomeRaffle.com

The I Am Home Raffle is authorized by the State of Tennessee Division of Charitable Solicitations, Fantasy Sports and Gaming. Purchasers must be located within Tennessee at time of purchase. Other restrictions apply as required by law. Learn more at IamHomeRaffle.com

About Willow Branch Homes

Willow Branch Homes started as an idea back in 2009 when owner, Bucky Ingram, started in land development. He saw a need for local, quality craftsmanship homes in Middle Tennessee. In 2012, Willow Branch Homes was created. Starting in just one community, they have now grown into over 10 communities across Middle Tennessee.

The homes that Willow Branch builds are equipped with personalized details, high-quality materials, and timeless craftsmanship, but that’s just the start of the Willow Branch Homes experience. Their team of local experts strives to raise the standard for the homebuilding experience by partnering with homeowners to offer trusted expertise and guidance at every stage of the building process. To explore Willow Brach Homes designs and to learn more about their commitment to becoming Tennessee’s most trusted homebuilder, visit WillowBranchHomesTN.com.

About Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals, treating and helping to prevent a full range of pediatric health issues from colds and broken bones to complex heart diseases and cancer. Achieving 10 out of 10 nationally ranked pediatric specialties in 2022, Monroe Carell was again named among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” for the 16th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the hospital earned the distinction as the No. 1 pediatric hospital in Tennessee, and for the second year shares first place in the Southeast Region.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, a nonprofit organization, opened in 2004, expanded its physical space in 2012, and recently added four new floors encompassing 160,000 total square feet. The new expansion helps to advance the size and scope of the hospital’s mission. For more about Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt: ChildrensHospitalVanderbilt.org