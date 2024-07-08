I-840 Semi-Truck Fire Under Investigation

Around midnight Saturday, Arrington Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a Vehicle Fire-Semi Truck on I-840 at the 42 mile marker.

When crews arrived to the scene, the semi truck was seen with heavy fire coming from the passenger compartment.

The fire was extinguished with approximately 1,500 gallons of water/foam mix, however, there were circumstances present that has made the fire suspicious.

Investigators are requesting anyone that saw the truck on the interstate, anyone that may have seen something, or anyone that lives nearby to check their camera coverage of the area and to please contact either the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office or the TN Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 where all calls are confidential and you can earn a cash award of up to $5,000 with any information you have. The Arson Hotline is a phone line dedicated to receiving information about suspicious and incendiary fires. It is answered 24 hours a day, and you may remain anonymous when providing information. Cash awards are offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

