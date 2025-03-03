I-65 Southbound Lanes Reopen After Crash Near I-840 in Williamson County

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened.

A crash has caused lanes on Interstate 65 in Williamson County to close.

According to Erin Zeigler of TDOT, the crash happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 59 near Interstate 840. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 59.

The crash involves a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle.

🚨WILLIAMSON CO🚨

I-65 southbound at I-840 (MM 59) is currently CLOSED due to an accident involving a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle. pic.twitter.com/x4vAPKJTph — ErinTDOT (@ErinTDOT) March 3, 2025

3:35 p.m CST: All lanes open. Stay safe Middle Tennessee! — ErinTDOT (@ErinTDOT) March 3, 2025

