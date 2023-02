One lane of I-65 was shut down after a trailer tractor caught fire on I-65 on the morning of February 22, 2023.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-65 in Robertson County near mile marker 118.

The fire caused traffic to be at standstill until the incident was clear. The lane has since been reopened.

Rebekah Hammonds of TDOT said they were told the truck was hauling metal shavings.