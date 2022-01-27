I-65 Closed in Nashville Due to a Reported Officer-Involved Shooting

According to Metro Police, MNPD officers, THP troopers & an off-duty Mt Juliet officer fatally shot a 37-yr-old man who had been walking along the Interstate.

UPDATE 4:00 PM – 2 southbound lanes of I-65 are open. Northbound lanes remain closed beginning at OHB.

I-65 is CLOSED in Nashville due to a reported officer-involved shooting on the interstate.

Please find an alternate route while the police investigate. SB lanes are closed at Harding Pl. and NB lanes are closed at Old Hickory Blvd.

