I-65 Closed in Nashville Due to a Reported Officer-Involved Shooting

According to Metro Police, MNPD officers, THP troopers & an off-duty Mt Juliet officer fatally shot a 37-yr-old man who had been walking along the Interstate.

UPDATE 4:00 PM – 2 southbound lanes of I-65 are open. Northbound lanes remain closed beginning at OHB.

I-65 is CLOSED in Nashville due to a reported officer-involved shooting on the interstate.

Please find an alternate route while the police investigate. SB lanes are closed at Harding Pl. and NB lanes are closed at Old Hickory Blvd.

Live traffic map at williamsonsource.com/traffic

Investigation underway on I-65 near Harding Pl after MNPD officers,THP troopers & an off-duty Mt Juliet officer fatally shot a 37-yr-old man who had been walking along the Interstate. 2 southbound lanes of I-65 are open. Northbound lanes remain closed beginning at OHB. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 27, 2022

I-65 is CLOSED in Nashville due to a reported officer-involved shooting on the interstate. Please find an alternate route while the police investigate. SB lanes are closed at Harding Pl. and NB lanes are closed at Old Hickory Blvd. #slowdown #moveover pic.twitter.com/NVPQlGuhnH — myTDOT (@myTDOT) January 27, 2022