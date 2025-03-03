I-40 Reopens Between TN And North Carolina For The First Time Since Hurricane Helene

Motorists can now travel between the two states on I-40 for the first time since September 2024, another milestone in the progress made since Hurricane Helene devastated parts of Tennessee and North Carolina.

In October 2024, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reopened I-40 to one traffic lane in each direction between MM 446 and MM 451 (Waterville Road) in Cosby, just before the TN/NC state line. This past weekend, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reopened their side of I-40, permitting travel between states.

Due to anticipated slowdowns and lengthy delays, TDOT recommends that motorists traveling into North Carolina take I-81 North to I-77 South in Virginia or I-81 North to I-26 East.

This area will have lowered speeds, with a 40-mile-per-hour limit in Tennessee and a 35-mile-per-hour limit in North Carolina. Vehicles over 8½ feet in width will not be allowed to use this roadway. Motorists must remember that this remains an active work zone in both states, with reduced lane widths to protect workers rebuilding the interstate in Tennessee and North Carolina.

In addition, motorists also need to be aware of the following:

· The work zone extends from MM 446 in Tennessee to MM 7 in North Carolina.

· There is only one lane of traffic open in each direction across approximately 12 miles.

· Work crews and construction equipment will enter and exit this roadway daily.

· There are no shoulders and no emergency pull-off lanes within the work zone.

· There are no exits in the work zone with easy access to gas stations or convenience stores.

For more information on Hurricane Helene Recovery efforts, please visit: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/hurricane-helene-recovery.html.

