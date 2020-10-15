HydraFacials and Microneedling: Two More Ways to Reveal Beautiful Skin

Whether you have a big event coming up or just want to feel beautiful, one of the best things you can do for yourself is to put your best face forward. And A Moment’s Peace offers several options to meet your needs, timeframe, skin type and skin tone. Two excellent options are Microneedling and HydraFacials. Read on to discover the benefits of both!

HydraFacials®

HydraFacial is a patented process administered by trained providers to help hydrate and rejuvenate your skin. This multi-step treatment has three main components.

Exfoliates and Resurfaces: Much like a chemical peel, this first process works to cleanse, exfoliate dead skin cells and resurface the top layer.

Extract and Hydrate: Debris loosened in the first step is gently removed with suction while simultaneously infusing the skin with intense moisturizers.

Fuse and Protect: This last step saturates the skin’s new surface with antioxidants and boosters to protect and prolong that youthful glow.

Unlike many other facial skin treatments, a HydraFacial has immediate results and zero downtime. Not only is it safe for most skin types and completely customizable to your skin needs, it can also be used on any skin tone. (Some chemical peels or laser treatments are most effective on lighter complexions.)

HydraFacials can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, uneven skin tone, skin firmness and dullness.

Microneedling

In much the same way that lifting weights breaks down muscle tissue so it grows back stronger, microneedling creates tiny traumas so the skin heals back in a more youthful appearance… but without a sweaty workout!

Even if you have a fear of needles, don’t let “microneedling” scare you away. This amazing procedure is safe and virtually painless. First, a numbing cream is applied. Then, a small dermaroller with minute needles is applied to your face. These tiny pinpricks are not visible after the procedure. Microneedling stimulates your skin to produce more collagen as it heals, thus revealing skin that has a natural glow, more plumpness and elasticity, fewer fine lines and wrinkles, and a more even tone and texture.

While many people see results after one treatment, it works best in a series of three for full results. You may experience a bit of skin irritation or redness following the procedure, but you’re fine to resume normal activities. (Some use a bit of concealer to cover the redness as it heals.) You will begin to notice results in a week; results should last 4-6 weeks initially. Once you have completed the series of treatments, many find that twice annual maintenance is sufficient for preserving the results.

