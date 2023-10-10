Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville: Your Gateway to an Unforgettable Nashville Experience

By Anne Braly

Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville reaches new high notes with its latest musical packages for overnight stays. And what that means for you, area Nashvillians, is a discount on hotel rooms plus a few presents to help set the stage for an overnight getaway close to home.

To celebrate Nashville‘s musical heritage, the hotel is offering special concert-related packages to guests. Coinciding with Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour in late summer, which included a concert in Nashville, guests found bedtime cookies in their rooms using one of her favorite recipes, and a special cocktail that she loves served in the hotel bar.

The current package is one offered in conjunction with the Jonas Brothers current tour, “THE TOUR” with a stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena scheduled for October 20th. The package, Stay “A Little Bit Longer” will be offered through the end of October, and guests will be treated to a copy of their latest Little Bit Longer album, two bags of Rob’s Backstage popcorn and a pack of the Jonas brothers favorite Olipop sodas. The hotel’s restaurant, Ella’s on 2nd, will also be offering Jonas Brothers-themed cocktails throughout the month.

More packages will be available in the coming months.

Whether it’s for a special event downtown, like a concert or just a chance to get away, spend a night or a weekend at this downtown hotel – just two years old – in the heart of Nashville nestled amidst the bustling streets and vibrant music scene. The hotel’s sleek, modern facade belies the warm Southern charm found inside.

The Guest Room Experience

Guest rooms are typical of most hotels. Choose from double queen beds or a king room, but that’s where similarities stop. Most rooms are equipped with Keurig coffee makers, smart TVs and outstanding views of downtown and its surrounding neighborhoods from floor-to-ceiling windows in every room. Linens are high-end, beds are comfy, bathrobes hang in the closet, and in the dark of night, night lights beneath the beds and the bathroom vanity turn on to gently light your way and guard against stubbed toes or tripping over discarded shoes.

A lot of thought went into the design and amenities of the 252 rooms, including 10 two-bedroom king suites and the Presidential Suite tucked away on the 20th floor with kitchen, bar, 1 ½ baths, custom ping-pong table, and other luxury amenities, including a location that is private and offers security with a separate locking hallway door, if needed.

Hyatt Centric is a lifestyle hotel, best described as a boutique hotel that offers a more personal experience, one that is trendy and intimate, says senior sales manager Eric Ramey.

“This property was one of the first of its kind in the Hyatt portfolio,” he says. “We’re kind of a model for all Hyatt Centrics moving forward.”

Hyatt Centric is the perfect spot for Nashvillians and others in the area to spend a night or a weekend on staycation. In summer, there’s the large pool with Lala’s Rooftop Bar where you can enjoy a meal and drinks while listening to the soul-stirring sounds of the city.

If you don’t want to stay overnight, you can buy an adults-only (21 and over) daytime pass for $35 and enjoy a fun day in and around the pool.

In the cold of winter, the pool and Lala’s are closed. But the first-floor bar is always open and you can warm up for an evening out on the town with friends with a hand-crafted cocktail and a shared appetizer, such as the whipped ricotta made inhouse and drizzled with lemon olive oil and hot honey served with big pieces of crispy lavash.

Eat In … Or Out

You’re in the catbird seat when it comes to dining at Hyatt Centric. Not only is it within easy walking distance of a number of local restaurants, such as Bakersfield, Etch and Boqueria, you won’t even have to step outside to find a local favorite. Ella’s on 2nd is the primary dining venue at Hyatt Centric, and with its expansive views of the surrounding streets of SoBro, it’s a place to enjoy a fabulous meal – either for a large party or an intimate dinner for two – from a chef-driven menu featuring local products whenever possible while watching the life outside. If you hit it on the right night, that view might include a Centric-sponsored music event in the empty lot across the street.

The menu at Ella’s is also available for in-room dining and might include the pan-seared salmon piccata cooked so perfectly, you may ask yourself, “Why can’t I cook salmon like this?” … or crab risotto with big chunks of lump crab and sun-dried tomatoes that easily reminds you of that risotto you may have had in Italy.

The Arts

Art is a big deal at this hotel. From the custom chandelier in the lobby that mimics the fringe on Dolly Parton‘s dress to original oils and other pieces of art that dress the walls in all of the public spaces, it’s like an art gallery and a hotel in one.

There are more than 200 different works of art inside the hotel, much of which was donated by the National Artist Collective.

The musical arts are also represented, with record albums from years past donated by the Universal Music Group located next door to the hotel. Record players are offered in the king suites as well as the Presidential Suite for playing any of those albums.

Even the wallpaper in the lobby is custom with mockingbirds – Tennessee’s state bird – plastered on the walls.

Nashville’s Hyatt Centric takes the city and the state of Tennessee to heart, reaching all your senses – the sights, the smells, the tastes and the touch of the Southern lifestyle.

The hotel is located at 210 Molloy St. For more information or reservations for an overnight stay or dinner at Ella’s on 2nd log onto hyattcentricdowntownnashville.com or ellason2nd.com.