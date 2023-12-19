Hwy 55 in Spring Hill Rebrands as Better Days Diner

Hwy 55, a 50s-style diner in Spring Hill, has rebranded and now has a new name. The restaurant located at 2041 Wall Street is now called Better Days Diner.

The new signage is now on display at the building. According to the diner, the Hwy 55 franchise was taking a different direction, becoming more of a fast food concept. Instead of continuing as Hwy 55, Better Days Diner was created to continue to offer a 50s vibe with a similar menu as before. On the menu, you will find burgers, an assortment of sandwiches from cheesesteaks and chicken salad to a fried bologna sandwich.

The main entrees on the menu feature chicken fried steak, chicken strips, and more. And of course a selection of milkshakes.

A breakfast menu will roll out soon. The restaurant is still in a soft opening phase. Hours of operation shared on the website are Monday-Saturday, 11 am – 9 pm.

Find the latest updates on their Facebook page here.